Captain Planet has still blocked me – Coded

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Singer and rapper, Coded of 4x4 fame has disclosed that his former team member Captain Planet has still blocked him, preventing him (Coded) from reaching out to him (Captain Planet).



According to Coded4x4, his former partner’s reason for blocking him is best known to him.



Coded said this on “Time with The Stars” on Accra-based CTV on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.



“He has still blocked me and I’ve not reached out to him because that is his personal decision, but his wife has not blocked me and we still follow each other,” Coded said.



The group 4x4 made up of Coded, Captain Planet and Fresh Prince fell apart because Captain Planet and Fresh Prince each wanted to go solo and be on their own, Coded 4x4 once said in an interview.



The group 4x4 had several hit songs like Yesi yesii, Mokoni, Waist & Power, World Trade Center among others.



Coded4x4 who is now out with a single titled ‘Dada Damoase’ also debunked reports that he was charged $20,000 by socialite Afia Schwarzenegger to promote the song.



Explaining why he reached out to Afia, he said “the conversation was for her to know that I had used a statement that come from her to make a song”.



“Dada Damoase came from her. Out of respect, I placed a call to my senior brother Fred Nuamah to get in touch with her for me. So yes. I called her and that was the conversation,” Coded explained