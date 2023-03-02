Cancel all 66th Independence Day celebrations – Dumelo to Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

The 2020 parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call off events earmarked for the observance of Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebrations.



The actor in a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb premised his call on the current state of economic affairs in the country. According to him, calling off the celebrations and marking the day with a televised address from the president will help the country save money.



“Greetings @NAkufoAddo, respectfully we are in hard times, can you please cancel all state, regional and district Independence Day celebrations? You can do your usual ‘fellow Ghanaians’ broadcast on tv. This will save us millions of cedis. Thanks so much,” he requested.



Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebration falls on Monday, March 6, 2023.



The day is scheduled to be marked with a national and regional activities including with the main ceremony to held in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.



President Akufo-Addo is expected to be at the event where he will deliver an address.



