Canadian-based Ghanaian musician Cobbi Kay drops “Aboki Pandemic”

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: GNA

Sunyani-born, Canada-based Afrobeats sensation Cobbi Kay has released his highly anticipated "Aboki Pandemic" single.



The song which has been enjoying social media anticipation for some time now introduces a new dance to the world.



With its pulsating rhythm, infectious melodies, and fusion of a diverse range of sounds, the track is danceable and would thrill Afrobeats music lovers.



With inspiration from all over the continent, "Aboki Pandemic" seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary musical elements to create a captivating sonic experience.



Not only does the lyrics of the song celebrate the joy of movement, but at its heart lies a unique baseline that drives the rhythm and sets the dance floor ablaze.



This distinctive groove, combined with the lively energy of the song, compels listeners to unleash their inner dancer and join in on the infectious new dance craze.







Whether you're a seasoned dancer or someone who simply enjoys moving to the rhythm, "Aboki Pandemic" is a song that will captivate your senses and ignite your desire to groove, and Cobbi, who is signed to the W1 label, demonstrated his vocal prowess on this song.