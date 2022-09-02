Canada-Africa Cultural show in Montreal postponed

Entertainment of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: SPONSORED

Organizers of the much-publicized Canada-Africa Cultural show have announced the postponement of the event scheduled for 5th September 2022 in Montreal, Canada.



The event which is billed to feature renowned Ghanaian Cultural group JAYNII Cultural Troupe and award-winning female vocalist Abiana with her Favourite Hy-Skul band led by Ghana’s favourite Dan Grahl will now come off on the 26th November 2022 in Montreal Canada.



Information reaching us has it that the event had to be pushed forward due to circumstances beyond the control of the organizers Garderie A Kids World.



The event according to the organizers is to show children and the youth abroad the beautiful African culture, music and dance and let them know their roots and where they come from.



It is also to showcase the African ideals and culture to the diasporan Africans.



It is believed that other cultural groups from South Africa, Kenya and Cameroun will join the event in November.