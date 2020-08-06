Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Can’t we just get 1 woman who will inspire young girls? - Wendy Shay shades Mzbel, Tracey Boakye

Ghanaian afro-pop singer, Wendy Shay has added her voice to the ongoing ‘side chicks’ war between Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye and musician Mzbel. Yesterday, Mzbel and Tracey put on a disgraceful show on their social media pages when they boldly came out to fight over one sugar daddy.



According Mzbel, Tracey has been dropped by the same sugar daddy who dates both of them.



But the actress unleashed her anger and served the singer unsavoury words because she believes the singer had a hand in the breakup.



Reacting to this, Wendy Shay, who is known for making controversial statements on social media, took to Twitter to say everything she’s seen ever since she came to Ghana is ‘big slay queens fighting over d**ks’.



She said she dares to be different and urged them to positively empower young girls.



“Ever since I came to Ghana, All I see is these so-called Big Girls Slaying and fighting over D**ks. Can’t we just get one woman who will inspire these young girls growing up morally??! I Dare to be Different! Act like a Lady think like a Man. Ghana wake up!!” she said.





