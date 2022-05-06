Camidoh tops Nigeria’s Apple Music chart with ‘Sugarcane’ remix

Entertainment of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Camidoh has listed number one on Nigerian Apple Music Chart a few weeks after Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ climbed to the top of Nigeria’s Apple Music Top 100 chart with a remix of his hit song, ‘Sugarcane.’



The song which featured King Promise, Nigeria’s Mayorkun and Darkoo has climbed up fast to the top barely a month after its release.



Currently one of the most played songs on social applications, Tiktok, YouTube and other platforms, Camidoh, 28, promises to keep good music trickling down.



The original version of Sugarcane, released in December 2021, chalked groundbreaking success in the digital music space and reached number 5 on Shazam’s top 200 most searched Afropop songs.



In a recent interview, Camidoh expressed gratitude to Senegalese American singer-songwriter Akon.



Just like many creatives, Camidoh asserted that he drew inspiration from Akon whiles growing up.



He said this speaking in an interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika, the Sugarcane hitmaker disclosed he got inspired to do music after watching videos of Akon from an internet café.



