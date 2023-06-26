Camidoh and Kuami Eugene’s outfits that ‘turned heads’ at the 2023 BET Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 26 June 2023

The 23rd BET Awards brought together top celebrities from the entertainment industry to celebrate achievements in music, sports, television, and movies.



Among the African celebrities who graced the event, held on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, were Ghanaian artistes Camidoh and Kuami Eugene, who turned heads with their impeccable outfits.



Camidoh stunned in his striking scarlet three-piece attire paired with a black striped fur coat.



He accessorized the outfit with chains and bracelets.



Camidoh’s fashion choice exuded confidence and sophistication, showcasing his unique sense of style.



In the case of Kuami Eugene, he opted for a stylish two piece ‘Horse power’ leather apparel in peach and brown tones.



Underneath the jacket, he wore a white long-sleeve shirt with a tie, perfectly matched with a pair of clean sneakers.



His signature dreadlocks were also neatly styled.



However, Camidoh missed out on the 2023 BET Awards’ Viewer's Choice category which was keenly contested by the likes of Labianca, Asake, and other African artistes.



The award ultimately went to Labianca, a popular Cameroonian singer who made waves on social media with her ‘People’ track.













HighLife Star ???????? @KuamiEugene on the red carpet at the 2023 #BETAwards in Los Angeles ???????? ????

Sarkodie Stonebwoy Shatta Wale camidoh black Sherif Asake #BetAwards2023 #FifthDimension pic.twitter.com/eGLluUSKTX — Degraft Anti (@degraft_anti) June 26, 2023

