Camidoh & Kwesi Arthur join forces on new single ‘Dance With You’

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian talents Camidoh and Kwesi Arthur have linked up on new single ‘Dance With You’, out 13th July.



A heartwarming ballad with romance at its heart, ‘Dance With You’ sees Camidoh and Kwesi trade smooth vocals amidst a feelgood Afropop production.



It follows Camidoh’s recent singles ‘Available’ featuring Eugy and ‘Fuego’ featuring P. Montana and Twitch 4EVA, tracks that have amassed more than 500,000 combined Spotify streams.



“The inspiration behind ‘Dance With You’ stems from the idea of a man and woman both really liking each other, but the woman is holding back and the man feels as though she is playing hard to get,” Camidoh explains. “After years of this romance, eventually it blossoms and the pair get married.



He continues: “When I first heard Kwesi’s verse I thought it was awesome as it really suits the song and it made me really excited.





with him being a big artist it is exciting to have him on the song as it allows my music to reach wider audiences.



Noted for his cloying vocals, transporting lyrics and majestic stage performance, Camidoh is among an outstanding crop of young innovators leading Ghana’s pop revival.



Already amassing a number of 3Music Awards and Ghana Music Awards nominations, he is an artist firmly in the ascendancy.



Nominated for ‘Best International Act’ at the 2018 BET Awards, Kwesi Arthur is one of the most exciting young artists to emerge from Ghana in recent years.



Deciding to pursue a career in music after listening to Drake‘s debut album Thank Me Later, he has since collaborated with numerous Ghanaian musicians, including Sarkodie, Medikal, KiDi, Jason E LA, Nasty C, R2Bees, B4bonah, Manifest, EL, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.



‘Dance With You’ is a vibrant collaboration involving two of Ghana’s finest young musical talents