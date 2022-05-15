Calls for Abena Korkor’s arrest heighten

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Abena Korkor in trouble over viral nude pictures



Abena Korkor must be arrested, detained – Entertainment pundits



Abena Korkor trends on social media



When nude pictures of Abena Korkor went viral, Twitter was buzzing with calls for her arrest as they believe Akuapem Poloo who published naked pictures of her son suffered a similar fate.



The topic of her viral nude pictures was tabled for discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz and three panelists also called for her arrest.



The likes of A PLus, Bulldog, and Mr. Logic who were panelists for the show established that picking up Abena Korkor is the first step to solving her situation.



“The wee is just too fine. Everyone is mad. It’s a trigger that multiplies the effect. I was once addicted to cigarettes and it took just one day to stop. The recent video she made, you should have seen her face. It was evident in her eyes cos she looked high. Wee isn’t a good thing. Abena is very much okay. It’s the weed. If a woman goes mad, it's difficult for her to strip naked. So if you see these things happen, then it's inspired by drugs. Abena Korkor must be arrested and arraigned before court,” A Plus opined.



Bulldog also believes that the right thing to do is for Korkor to be arrested and detained in a psychiatric home.



“She needs to be picked up and detained at the psychiatric hospital because what she will do next might take Ghana by storm. I can give you a vivid description of what she can do. Every 6th march, there’s a parade and the president of Ghana is always present. Imagine she is also there. She will strip naked and twerk in front of the president.”



Mr. Logic, a popular entertainment pundit also said Abena Korkor must be penalized for what he termed as indecent exposure.



