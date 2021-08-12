Call off any relationship if the woman starts demanding money for ‘common’ airtime – Leila Djansi advises men

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Movie Director Leila Djansi has advised men to break up their relationships with women who beg for money for credit.



According to her, such women cannot complement a man and support him like women were created to do.



“Men, men, draw ya ears: BREAK up post haste with any lady you’re dating now who needs funds from you for her basic needs and phone bills. This is NOT a woman who can partner with you in marriage,” she said.



To her, marriage is a long term investment and there is the need for both partners to be sure of comfortability before they join in marriage.



“If you and your intended are not financially set, with savings, joint accounts, and investments, please do NOT get married or have children! I am so heartbroken seeing so much need on social media this morning!”



Leila Djansi believes that there is the need to ensure comfortability especially with the children in the marriage and also plan for certain emergencies and if that cannot be done, then there is no need to force yourself to marry.



"Marry someone whose earning can complement yours. Not one that will not make a significant difference, and that’s why a spouse is also referred to as a significant other. Stop chasing the flimsy wife material and find you a nice strong blanket. If you’re planning to enter a marriage and have kids, Please, please, PLAN and include any eventualities cos shit happens.



Give those kids the comfortable life you either had or did desired. Pay it forward. I don’t care how much God is in control. God ALLOWS shit to happen, so you better be prepared like the ten wise virgins!”.