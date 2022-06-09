Call me a monkey if I contribute to National Cathedral project – Kumchacha

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 June 2022

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, has criticised the government for its stand on the National Cathedral project though many important issues remain unresolved.



Prophet Osei, who is popularly known as Kumchacha, said that the money the government is using for the cathedral project could be used to fix the roads in the country.



Kumchacha, who was speaking in an Onua TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, alleged that the Church leaders who are supporting the government to go on with the project are getting something from it, adding that he will not contribute a penny towards it.



"… on the Accra to Kumasi road, every week there are accidents where at least ten people die. This road can be expanded, and street lights on it fixed so that these accidents can be mitigated. Why won't the government use the money for the Cathedral to fix our roads?



"The pastors who are supporting the government with the National Cathedral are well to do, they get some of the funds for the project to themselves, and so if other pastors complain about it, they become annoyed with us.



"… before the Cathedral is completed, the people overseeing it would have built more than four houses for themselves; most of the pastors involved in the project are crooks. So, as for me, Kumchacha, my GH¢ 1 or GH¢ 2 will not go into this project. If I support the project with a penny, then call my a Monkey," he said in Twi.



He added that Ghana is having challenges developing not because of prayer but because of the high level of corruption in the country and the looting of state properties.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the National Cathedral is the missing link in Ghana's development. According to him, the project is equally important as any development project in the country.



