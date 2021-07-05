Call for entry - 11th RTP Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: Big Events Ghana

Big Events Ghana, organizers of the prestigious annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards have released the online nomination form for the 2021 edition of the awards, commencing the process and activities preceding the 11th edition of the awards for the year 2021.



The forms are open to Radio and Television personalities who have endeared themselves to the hearts of listeners, viewers, and media critics – and have excelled in their respective fields within the year under contention.



The eligibility year for the 2021 RTP Awards is July 2020 to June 2021.



Persons eligible for filing of nomination are station managers on behalf of their presenters and individual presenters who wish to put themselves up for nomination.



Interested radio and television stations and personalities who meet the above criteria are to visit www.rtpwardsafrica.com, fill the online forms and submit for vetting.



It is worth noting that there will be no printed nomination forms for this year’s event and so every process in relation to the filing of nominations will take place on www.rptwardsafrica.com.



The closing date for the submission of nominations is midnight of July 18th, 2021.



Media houses and personalities must avail themselves of this official RTP Awards communication.