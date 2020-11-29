Music of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Calista wins Young Artiste of the Year at Emerging Music Awards

Rapper Calista

Teen rapper Calista Meusique Ama Adoma Amoateng has been adjudged Young Artiste of the Year at Emerging Music Awards (EMA).



The second edition which was held virtually saw the 14-year-old beat competition from contemporaries Righteous Vandyke, Stonegyal, and Shatta Berry.



"My first award. A big thank you to God for how far he has brought me," said Calista in a social media post. "Thank you to my parents for constantly supporting me to be better. My siblings, I love you. To all my fans I am here to make you proud. Thanks for your support and votes."



"Congrats my beautiful daughter. All my yelling paid off finally.Hehehe.You are indeed one of a kind!!!! Don't let anyone stop you. Gye Nyame," said her father Quophi Okyeame.



Calista's mother, Stacy Amoateng, who has grabbed seven awards this year, could not hide her excitement either.



She wrote: "My daughter, Calista bagged her first pro award today. I am super proud of you. This is the beginning of greater things to come."



The EMA is the only musical awards scheme that honours and celebrates emerging musicians in the Ghana music industry.



Calista has been rapping since age six and keeps exhibiting her rap prowess on songs she’s recorded with the guidance of her father, a renowned songwriter, music producer, and former member of the now-defunct Akyeame music group; as well as her mother, a renowned television personality.



The youngster in 2017 released ‘I Can Make It’ – a song which featured Esi of TV3 Talented Kidz. She followed it up with ‘All Eyes on Me’ featuring Eno Barony in 2018. In 2019, she released ‘One of a Kind’.





