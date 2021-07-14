Caleb Nii Boye wins most Influential Youth Radio Personality Award

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Award-winning media personality, Caleb Nii Boye of Starr 103.5 FM has bagged the most Influential Youth Radio Personality award at the maiden edition of the Ghana Influential Youth Awards Festival.



The event, which took place on Friday, July 9 in Accra was organised by CrossMark Marketing.



Speaking at the event, Nii Boye expressed appreciation to Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, for giving him the opportunity at Starr 103.5 FM, a subsidiary of EIB network.



“When I began my career, Bola Ray gave me the opportunity to work for him and I got better in my line of work.



“For six months, I was a production assistant and then I became a full-time producer after 12 months, producing five shows on Starr FM,” he recounted.



Currently, Caleb hosts an entertainment show, ‘ShowBizonStarr’ on the Accra based urban and lifestyle radio station and currently a lead producer.



He also produces shows like StarrDrive, TheZone and also an Academy member at the 3 Music Awards and Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Caleb won the best student radio host of the year during the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) Eminence Awards in 2016, most influential student in radio presenting at the Ghana Tertiary awards in 2017 and student actor of the year student entertainment personality of the year at the GIJ Eminence Awards in 2018.