Cabum wages war on Strongman with diss song ‘Fvck Strongman’

Entertainment of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s showbiz industry may experience yet another lyrical war between rappers, barely days after Amerado and Lyrical Joe locked horns with each releasing four diss songs, as Cabum has bared his teeth to colleague Strongman in a two-minute song.



Titled ‘Fvck Strongman’, the song which is produced by Cabum and comes with a graphic photo as a thumbnail, sees the Kumasi-based rapper roar with the aim of bruising the ego of Strongman who many have touted as a ‘beast’ when it comes to ‘beef’, an industry word for lyrical war.



Among others, Cabum claimed supremacy daring Strongman to respond to him if he so believes in his prowess. He described Strongman as a traitor, nonentity, imposter and a ‘weak’ rapper who is the direct opposite of his name.



Referencing Strongman’s beef with Medikal, Cabum asserted that Medikal’s punches were feeble, a reason Strongman felt vindicated after the battle, making him think he is on top of his game.



“I wan kill am. Lyrically, physically, spiritually, oh yeah,” Cabum who punctuated his verses with wordplay, metaphors, homophones and insults rapped.



“Stop acting like a big boy because no bi rich. And you and I know say rapping you no reach.”



Watch caused the release?



It is unclear what triggered the diss song but Cabum makes reference to Strongman’s statement in which the latter dared whoever is not scared of him to mention his name in their diss songs and face his wrath.



Meanwhile, a video of Cabum and broadcaster, Abeiku Santana has been in circulation. In the said video sighted by GhanaWeb, Cabum mentioned that he would not diss Strongman but will not hesitate to hit back should Strongman diss him.



Reactions



As expected, the song has stoked conversations on various social media pages. Strongman has since been trending on Twitter as anticipation for his response heightens.









Where's that Diss Song u dey talk about? Fvck STRONGMAN?? Apuuuuu — Afeda _1 (@P3Afeda) August 15, 2022

All those saying it’s not hard, y’all capping…



It’s solid…Make strongman reply make we see sumtin — I_Spit_On_Madrid (@HalfEweHalfTwi) August 15, 2022

