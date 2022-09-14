COPO Awards ’22: Beating Clemento, Akrobeto gave me chills – OB Amponsah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

According to Ghanaian comic, OB Amponsah, winning the ultimate award at this year’s COPOs over Clemento Suarez and Akrobeto gave him chills.



He said this on Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, in an exclusive interview with Class News’ Prince Benjamin.



The third Comedy and Poetry Awards (COPO) was held at AH Hotel, East Legon, last weekend and OB Amponsah received the Best Comedian of the Year honour ahead of Clemento Suarez, Jacinta Ocansey, Akrobeto and Aka Ebenezer.



"This is one award I was not looking forward to receiving. If you would remember, I made a Facebook post saying I wasn't going to win in any category that had Wofa Akrobeto and Clemento Suarez because I idolize them so much. So winning against them really gave me the chills. It goes to say people are following my work and that urges me to work a lot harder," he said.



“They are both all-rounders,” he responded having been asked what makes Clemento and Akrobeto formidable competition.



Being specific, he revealed his perception about Clemento.



“Clemento makes comedians very likeable. His down to earth approach to comedy and ability to fit in any situation is something I always admire. He would relinquish a show for me or any other comedian with the excuse that the particular field is not his style.



His stage act during drama is a delight to watch. He's a very formidable industry fellow.”



On the TV personality he calls Wofa Akrobeto; to wit, Uncle Akrobeto, he offered praise: “Akrobeto is Ghana's favorite and my all-time favorite.



“His ability to stay relevant and keep a niche following all these years while tapping into the new audience is just admirable and something I seek to emulate. And he's always ready to advise us on mistakes we shouldn't make in this industry when you meet him,” he continued.



“Wɔfa is a blessing and proof that there's a brighter picture in this business,” the ‘Popular But Broke’ hitmaker concluded.