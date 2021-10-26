COP26 UK climate showcase in Ghana

Fashion of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: Angela Dzidzornu, Contributor

The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on 31 October to 12 November 2021. This global moment will bring together leaders and innovators to accelerate climate action around the world.



Alongside Italy as COP26 co-host and partners, the UK is committed to preventing rising global temperatures, and protecting the planet and people from the intensifying impacts of climate change that threaten our health, food security and our environment.



Ahead of Ghana’s COP26 Delegation leaving for Glasgow, the British High Commission organised a climate focused event on the 21st of October to showcase how Ghanaian companies and institutions are practically developing innovative solutions to help adapt and mitigate the impact of climate change.



Speaking at the event, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Honourable Dr Kwaku Afriyie expressed his thanks for the close partnership with the UK on climate issues. He noted the main threats to Ghana’s economy and population from climate change, and repeated his key objectives - to secure climate finance for developing countries, and to increase the focus on countries that urgently need to adapt to climate change impacts that are already happening: “a disaster already happening in slow motion”.



Country Development Director for the British High Commission and Chargé d'affaires Beth Cadman OBE, delivered a welcome speech at the event where she highlighted the UK’s commitment to lead by example as seen last week through the production of its Net Zero Strategy – a road map for reducing our emissions to nothing by 2050 as well as encouraging developed partners towards the target of raising a $100billion a year in climate finance”.



The event showcased five inspiring fashion brands that have sustainability at the core of their businesses: JACCD Design Institute Africa, Woven Worldwide, Larry Jay, Heel the World and Revival Upcycle Culture. Nine sustainable businesses and organizations also exhibited products during the event highlighting their work to find resilient solutions to climate change.



The event was supported by business leaders including Diageo, as well as youth organizations, SYND, GAYO, Wangara Green Ventures, Environment 360, Zaacoal, Mckingtorch Africa, Ghana Climate and innovation Centre, Government Energy Advisor - The Energy Commission, Okyeame Kwame and youth activist Nakeeyat, demonstrating a truly inclusive event.



Earlier in the day, Beth Cadman had joined the Honourable Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Kwaku Afriyie, at a press conference on COP 26, where the UK and Ghana were able to set out their key COP priorities for the Ghanaian public.

















