CJ Biggerman signs off 2021 with new banger 'Twanebor'

Entertainment of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Sensational Ghanaian rapper, CJ Biggerman after keeping a clean sheet throughout the year comes forth with a new one.



The new single “Twanebor” saw the “Ewii” crooner delivering an awesome hook and succulent and pleasurable verses.



“Twanebor” is a Ghanaian Jargon which means “to cut somebody off”. This term is usually used when somebody does something unfair to you and instead of reacting with violence you decide to let the issue slide by cutting the person off

from your circles.



This song highlights some of those events that irritate us and you can obviously relate to it one way or the other.