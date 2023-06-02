CEO of Akwaaba UK raises Concern about lack of international appreciation for Ghanaian music

Entertainment of Friday, 2 June 2023

The Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba UK, Dennis Tawiah, has voiced his concerns regarding the limited recognition of Ghanaian music on a global scale.



In a myjoyonline.com report, he discussed the reasons behind some Ghanaian artistes canceling their foreign tours.



Tawiah highlighted that aside from struggling to attract the necessary audience numbers for shows abroad, Ghanaian music faces the challenge of resonating with listeners from other countries.



He explained that currently, "Ghana music is left behind" due to its inability to keep up with the evolving trends in global music.



Drawing on his experience as a prominent figure in promoting Ghanaian music in the United Kingdom, Tawiah noted that during the earlier era when Ghanaian music enjoyed popularity beyond the country's borders, it held a strong position in filling large auditoriums.



"Our current music that we were putting out doesn't cut across, meaning not everybody is liking or listening to our music. You need other people liking your music to come to your event to be able to watch.



“It doesn't matter how much promotion you do. Where we are right now, you need Zimbabweans, Senegalese, Nigerians, Puerto Ricans, you need everybody," Tawiah elaborated.



He further emphasized that music from various parts of the world, created by non-Ghanaians, tends to resonate more strongly with a broader audience.



Dennis also added that he conducted a personal survey among 10 young students, aged between 16 and 25, and discovered that only a minority of them had Ghanaian artists in their playlists.



The concerns raised by Dennis Tawiah shed light on the challenges faced by Ghanaian musicians in garnering international appreciation for their music.



Efforts to bridge this gap and create music that can transcend cultural boundaries may be crucial for achieving wider recognition on the global music stage.



