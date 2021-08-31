CDM School of Design spearheads innovation in fashion training

Fashion of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

CDM School of Design (CDMSD), one of Ghana’s leading fashion institutions, has spearheaded innovations in fashion training and skill development front as far as the garment-making terrain is concerned.



The institution situated at Baatsona off the Spintex Road in Accra offers a Certificate in Fashion and Design, Diploma in Fashion, Pathway programmes, and other preparatory courses which fall within the scope of programmes run by CDMSD.



The school prioritises the exploration of technologies and the acquisition of practical skills, understanding, and knowledge and its impartation in the teeming Ghanaian youth.



Speaking to the media, Rector for the school who doubles as the CEO of CDM Fashion Couture, Cecil Duddley Mends, explained that in line with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) agenda, the institution “emphasis on training people for self-employment means establishing a centre-based training facility equipped with the TVET curriculum to help promote skill acquisition and industrial development.”



Mr Mends further stated that the institution is boosting TVET by driving innovation in fashion training, saying, “the institution has an impressive track record and has now taken the tangent to impact the skill-set in the upcoming generation.



“The school’s curriculum is geared towards developing the full creative potential of students to design to fit the needs of the country and couch a niche of relevance in the fashion space while establishing a gainful employment avenue in the process.”



Mr Mends urged the youth to take advantage of the programme because “there are a million untapped potential fashion markets out there that need to be tapped into, hence CDMSD has all the requisite resources to equip you for the future.”