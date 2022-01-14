Buy taxi for TT and settle hospital bills of other poor patients - Bridget Otoo to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Friday, 14 January 2022

Bridget Otoo has joined the tall list of Ghanaians who have expressed their disappointment in Psalm Adjeteyfio’s incessant begging habit especially after receiving almost GH₵100,000 from individuals including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to the popular journalist, Ghanaians should instead, buy a car for the actor for commercial purposes and shift focus to settling the hospital bills of poor vulnerable patients wallowing in hospitals.



“How much was a taxi in 1999? Let’s buy one taxi for him and turn our focus on those struggling at the hospitals. Those with life-threatening conditions and can’t foot their bills. Thank you,” She wrote on Twitter.



However, some social media users have disagreed with Bridget’s suggestion adding that the veteran actor doesn’t have what it takes to manage a taxi.



