Buy condoms and postinor 2 with pride in 2022 - Afia Schwarzenegger advises

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: gossips24.com

Ghanaian female comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to her social media handle to send a word of advice to her fans in the coming year as she encourages them to buy condoms and postinor 2 with pride.



According to Afia Schwarzenegger, there is no shame in them going for the protection drugs since they have their rights and should be proud when getting them.



Afia Schwar further went ahead to reveal that a lot of people go to pharmacies to buy condoms and postinor 2 by hiding. She stated in a video that she shared on her page that most men spend long hours in the pharmacy because they are shy people might realize they are buying condoms.



The outspoken media personality further called non them to be bold about it since they are responsible for their own life and should not worry about what people would think.



Watch the video below;



