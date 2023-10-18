But for Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty and others, gospel music would’ve sank - Grace Ashly

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Grace Ashy has praised Gospel musicians, especially Piesie Esther and Empress Gifty, for showing resilience and eventually reviving Gospel music.



The Gospel veteran was speaking to Akua Sonto on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo, Tuesday, October 17, 2023.



“It got to a point it looked as though Gospel music was sinking but people like Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty, and the others stood their ground and released music even when success looked difficult.



She noted that this was crucial because “without the release of music, there would have been no revival”.



She added she was doing this to demonstrate the need for mutual respect among Gospel musicians.



“Let’s show respect to each other,” she said, adding: “One thing I detest is someone who is disrespectful or rude. I wouldn’t want to get close to such a person, because, perhaps, I may even do worse than that.”



She advised arrogant people to keep their attitude to themselves and not extend it to others “because like the proverb goes, if you stiffen your arm, it will eventually be broken”.



She advocated humility, cautioning against hastening to defend oneself “because it may be taken as arrogance”.



Madam Grace Ashy noted that she “couldn’t singlehandedly” become the star she is, thanking her fans and general public.



She clarified she has been good friends with Empress Gifty “for a long time” and the friendship started on the Gospel music scene.