Bush talk; get a coach to heal your uncultured posture - Stella Steal to Obaapa Christy

Entertainment of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran gospel singer, Sella Aba Seal couldn't believe her ears when she listened to Obaapa Christy's interview and the 'uncivilized' words her colleague used to describe her.



Although Obaapa has offered an apology to Stella for using her photo to promote her 20th-anniversary musical show without permission, the 'Gyem Taataa' crooner said she was appalled listening to how rude she sounded toward her citing her choice of words.



"I don't even have time for junk. She claimed that some veteran music whom she equally used their photos without permission called to thank her. She added that she intended to honour me, is that how to honour a mother?



"Obaapa Christy stated that if I claim she has offended me, then sorry. Is that how to apologize?



"Throughout the interview, she didn't even mention my name but kept on referring to me as 'that woman'. What sort of uncivilized language is that? Get someone to nurture you, you need enlightenment because your words represent you. The words of your mouth ensnare you. We can judge who you are from how you talk," Stella Seal admonished Obaapa Christy in an interview with Ola Michael on Okay FM.



Stella added that she will take on anybody who uses her images to promote their shows without authorization.



Following her recommendations to the singer, Stella again expressed her disappointment in the claim that she wanted to steal the shine from the upcoming gospel show organized by her junior colleague in the industry.



"She (Obaapa) claimed I put my numbers out there just to trend adding that it will help me. She is a child, the reason I don't want to take it to heart. This shows her background and where she comes from. Maybe she didn't have that kind of training. I don't know."



According to her, Obaapa Christy never called to personally apologize for the blunder she caused but instead granted an interview only to put out a rude apology.



"She never called after I put out that release. She claims that I might record our phone conversation, and that's why she hasn't reached out to me. It was just today that I listened deeply to her interview, the reason I am speaking with vim," she stated in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



