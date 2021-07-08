Burna boy endorses Nasty C as the best rapper in Africa, Twitter fans troll Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been trolled by fans on Twitter after Burna Boy endorsed South African rapper Nasty C as the best rapper in Africa.



In a viral video on social media, Burna Boy was captured saying that he can bet with his hard-earned money to prove that Nasty C is better than most American rappers any day.



Following his comments, social media users in all excitement have taken to Twitter to praise the South African rapper while dissing Sarkodie in the process.



This is because it is somewhat an open secret that Sarkodie touts himself as the best rapper in Africa.



One of the comments from a social media user read;

“Nasty C and a fan,” in this comment, Sarkodie was specifically referred to as a fan.



Although Burna boy endorsed Nasty C as the best in Africa, it somewhat does not reflect the views of fans across the continent.



Meanwhile, Sarkodie is set to release his much anticipated album, 'No pressure' on July 9, 2021.



Find below Burna Boy’s interview and reactions from Twitter fans:







THIS IS HOW BIG BURNA BOY RATES NASTY C...SARKODIE AND HIS FUGAZIANS MUST BE SHAKING???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Ofcilvw7Ay