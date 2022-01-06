Burna Boy's mom blessed me as the next big singer after her son in my dream - Epixode

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Dancehall musician Epixode has started praying over a dream where he saw Bose Ogulu, mother of Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, anointing him as the next legendary artiste to come after her son.



Epixode has announced that if truly his dream comes to pass, he will one day be able to walk in the shoes of Burna Boy and become Ghana's first Grammy award-winning singer.



"I had a dream that I met @burnaboy and his mum said I will be the next big thing after burna .. THIS DREAM WILL SURELY COME THROUGH," he wrote in a tweet dated January 5.



Known in private life as Damini Ogulu, Burna Boy aka "African Gaint" is considered one of the continent's most successful singers. He has gone international with his songs and in 2020 won the Best Global Music Album with his album ‘Twice as Tall’ at the 63rd Annual GRAMMYs.



Just like Joseph in the Holy Bible, Epixode after revealing his dream on social media has been met with stiff opposition and negative comments.



According to critics, the reigning VGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year is clout chasing as his supposed dream only came at a time where his colleague, Shatta Wale is engaged in a messy beef with Burna Boy.



Jay Blankson on Twitter believed that the singer's tweet was an indirect jab to Shatta Wale. He wrote: "U see wat hate can make some of u go come write nonsense on here. Then ur dream will never come through. U go Tayafir this industry ruff. VGMA,s award u Dancehall artist of the year u figure say u Dey the same level with wale. Man start Dey drop invisible diss song."



Another, Caleb Danso wrote: "Do you have to meet Burna's Mum before you fulfill your full potential? Give us a break."



