Burna Boy releases 6th studio album 'Love, Damini'

Music of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian superstar and Grammy award winner Burna Boy has released his new album titled 'Love, Damini.'



The album was released on Friday July 8th 2022.



The album is a fusion of Afrobeats, dancehall, and R&B.



'Love, Damini' has 19 tracks which features Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, Popcaan, J Hus, Khalid, Kehlani, Blxst, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Victony.



Love, Damini is Burna Boy’s 6th studio album, a follow-up to the Grammy-winning ‘Twice As Tall‘ LP released just about two years ago, which earned his highest placement on the Billboard 200 chart, debuting at No. 54 on the list.



Since the rollout of his previous album in 2020, Burna Boy has released singles like “Question” featuring Don Jazzy, “Want It All” featuring Polo G and “B. d.Or” featuring Wizkid, and his latest single 'Last Last' which has been a huge success.