Burna Boy involved in an accident

Entertainment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has confirmed that he had a 'bad accident' while cruising in his Ferrari.



His comment comes shortly after reports and videos disclosing the incident went viral.



In a post shared on his social media pages, Burna while confirming the accident also stated that his leg was affected.



“Yes it’s true. I had a bad accident in my Ferrari today. My leg just hurts a little but I’m fine,” he wrote.



Burna Boy further expressed disappointment regarding how people seemed more interested in filming rather than helping him salvage the situation.



“It’s just funny how everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help (I guess they were too excited to see me regardless of the situation) but I love you all. Gambo got me.”



The 'Ye' hitmaker's accident comes a day after he hinted that he was working on a new album.



