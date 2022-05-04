Burna Boy hangs out with the stars at #MetGala2022 After Party

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Burna Boy was spotted hanging out with several stars and industry players at the Met Gala 2022 after-party.



The Grammy Award winner was seen having a good time with American model Naomi Campbell, Stormzy, among others.



The Met Gala 2022 commonly referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out,” is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.



Held under the theme,'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', this year's Met Gala brought together celebrities, designers, and other stakeholders in the fashion world.



The event had the presence of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Cardi B, Eric Adams, Megan The Stallion, Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Sarah Jessica Parker, Vanessa Hudgens, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Gwen Stefani among others grace the red carpet.



Burna Boy was also not left out as he showed up representing Nigeria and Africa at the Met Gala 2022.



Watch a video of Burna Boy hanging out at the after-party;