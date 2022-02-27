Burna Boy crashes his new Ferrari in Lagos

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Nigeria star involved in an accident



Burna Boy crashes Ferrari



Everything is fine with me, Burna tells fans



Burna Boy has confirmed to fans that he was involved in an accident on Saturday, February 26 at Lekki, Lagos involving his new Ferrari.



In a post on Instagram, the Grammy-winner wrote that he escaped unhurt but according to reports, a side of his luxury vehicle was damaged.



"Yes it's true. I had a bad accident in my Ferrari today. My leg just hurts a little but I'm fine," Burna indicated.



However, the 'Way Too Big' crooner was taken by surprise as the crowd that rushed to the scene failed to offer assistance but instead brought out their phones to capture the accident.



According to Nigerian artiste, everything is under control, however, fans across social media should concern with money wondering how he was going to fix his new whip.



"Its just funny how everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help (I guess they were too excited to see me regardless of the situation lol) but I love you all. Gambo got me," he added.



