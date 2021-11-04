Burna Boy claps back at Twitter user who accused him of benefiting off 'African suffering'

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has reacted to a Twitter user accusing him of benefiting from African sufferings through his music.



The individual with the username Dera wrote an epistle criticizing Burna Boy for singing mostly about the sufferings of Africans and painting a picture that Africans live in a jungle.



She called the singer out, telling him to desist from such an act and sing about the beautiful continent with its numerous talents.



The Grammy winner upon seeing the tweet posted by Instagram blogger, Bwety took to the comment section to react.



In his post, he denied gaining anything from his decision to sing about the struggles of Africans as it takes a lot more from him.



He revealed that he also rejects bribes from politicians who try to prevent him from voicing out.



Read the posts below







