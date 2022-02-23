Burna Boy blasted for snubbing BBNaija's Whitemoney at an event

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has been subjected to criticism after a video in which he was seen snubbing BB Naija's Whitemoney at an event went viral.



In the said video, White money was captured standing next to Burna Boy and struggling to grab his attention.



Unfortunately, he was stopped by Burna's security in his quest to maneuver his way through to him.



After several failed attempts, Whitemoney gave up and exited the venue.



The video has since been met with numerous criticisms from netizens with some tagging the Grammy award winner as arrogant.



'U don see as he dey Be Shey be u sef wan collect grammy' a comment read.



'Omo Burna get pride sha' said another



A social media user, Ibijke said: Shey na diary room u dey go



'Nah dis kind thing de make person sweat inside AC' said another



The Nigerian singer prior to this development has been tagged by many as condescending due to the sorts of posts he usually shares online.





