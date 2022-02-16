Burna Boy becomes first African artiste to hit 200m streams on Boomplay

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Nigerian music star Burna Boy has become the first-ever African artiste to hit 200 million streams on Africa’s number one music streaming platform, Boomplay.



The Grammy-award winner seems to be living up to his title of African Giant, as he continues to break historical charts.



Barely a year after Burna Boy was celebrated as the first artiste to hit the 100 million streams milestone on Boomplay, he has double the feat, making him the first artiste to be streamed 200 million times on Africa’s #1 streaming service, Boomplay.



In a post on Instagram, the Musician posed with a golden club plaque, for hitting 200 million streams on Boomplay.



The singer and rapper hit the music scene in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, and his debut studio album ‘L.I.F.E’.



Boomplay is a Music streaming, download service app in Africa that has over 74 million users.



