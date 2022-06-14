Burna Boy allegedly fled to Spain after police escort brouhaha - Reports

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Grammy award-winning musician Burna Boy allegedly fled to Spain after his police escorts shot two men during a confrontation at a nightclub in his native Nigeria, local news outlet THISDAY reported.



The incident in question happened at the Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos State. And the bloody confrontation stemmed from a club patron taking issue with Burna Boy making advances on his wife.



The two men who were shot were identified as lrebami Lawrence, 27, and Tolu. The five police escorts who were with the On The Low singer have since been arrested by the State Police Command on suspicion of attempted murder.



The 30-year-old singer and his police escorts reportedly went to the club in the early hours of June 8. He is said to have entered the establishment with an inspector who was in mufti. The four other police officers remained outside the club.



Per reports, Burna Boy was in the company of three women in the club’s VIP section when he saw another lady. He then told the inspector, identified as Ibrahim, to ask the woman to join them, THISDAY reported.



But the woman’s husband took issue with the singer’s attempt to get his wife to join him, and he called Burna Boy out. Despite that, the singer tried making another advance on the woman, and this angered her husband and her friends.



“As things were getting heated, Ibrahim brought out his service pistol and shot multiple times while Burna Boy was laughing,” a senior police official said.



Lawrence sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh while Tolu was struck in the head. The confrontation is said to have caused a scene. Burna Boy, who reportedly took delight in the confrontation, shortly left the club and went to one of his homes. He later traveled to Spain.



Force PRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi said an investigation into the incident has been launched. “We have commenced investigation into this matter. The policemen have been identified and arrested. They have been detained immediately after the incident. The IGP has ordered the CP Lagos, CP Abiodun Alabi, to conclude his investigation and forward report for necessary action,” Adejobi said.



“The artiste has not been seen, but he will be questioned whenever we get him. Justice will be done in the matter we assure you,” Adejobi added.