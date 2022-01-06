Burna Boy acquires 2022 Lamborghini

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has taken to social media to reveal his latest toy.



On his Instagram story, he showed off his 2022 Lamborghini, Novitec edition, an addition to his fleet of cars.



Burna Boy also shared a video of himself cruising in his new ride on the streets of Nigeria.



This follows his recent beef with Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale.



One can recall that the two musicians took to social media to rain insults and reveal all kinds of secrets about each other, an act that drew several reactions from social media.



After a series of back and forth, Burna Boy took to his page to apologize to fans and also hinted at withdrawing from the social media banter.













