Bullgod speaks on Shatta Wale’s ‘pimping girls for an ex-president’ claims

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In one of Shatta Wale’s outbursts, he claimed that his former manager Bullgod pimps girls for an ex-president.



Shatta in a bid to hit back at Bullgod during a social media banter wrote on Facebook; “Ghana will know when you said" a former president "sends you to bring him girls.”



The post sparked outrage on the internet with some individuals lambasting the Dancehall musician for dragging an ex-president’s name in his fight with Bullgod.



On the other hand, critics of the former president who were excited by Shatta’s claims shared all sorts of disparaging comments beneath the post.



But touching on the issue and how the ex-president and his camp reacted to the allegations, Bullgod during a discussion on Daybreak Hitz said:



“I haven’t heard from the president yet but I’ve heard from close sources. They are telling me to be strong. They are concerned about how his name is being thrown about like that. I told them these were things I will handle. I don’t think the ex-president himself has got the time to file a suit against Shatta because he can also do that.



"The party can also do that but I need to do that for my persona. I have a relationship with him so I need to make sure his name is set in the right place. Set aside from all that. From all the claims that I bring girls to him," the artiste manager said.



Bullgod who is poised at ‘taking on’ Shatta Wale after suing him for defamation at the Accra High Court added that it is not the first time the Dancehall artiste has raised such claims.



“This is not the first time he is making such pronouncements. He made the same pronouncements seven years ago around 2015, 2016 and I let it slide.”







EB/BB