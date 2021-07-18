Bullet led me to Christ – Wendy Shay details her spiritual awakening

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Wendy Shay revealed that her manager, Bullet of RuffTown Records, has been instrumental in her journey to salvation. She disclosed that Bullet turned her into a believer of Jesus Christ.



During her interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360, Wendy Shay talked about how she came to know Christ and becoming born again.



“Actually, I got to find Jesus Christ through Bullet when I came to Ghana. When I came to Ghana, I wasn’t a believer, and I have been saying this everywhere if you get to know Jesus or God, it is not a one-day thing. It is a gradual process. The relationship becomes tighter, and I have reached a point where I can hear his voice. I have grown really close to him.”



Wendy Shay also disclosed that at the right time, she would share her testimony to encourage others. “I have been through a lot of things, not just the physical but also the spiritual, which was the wake-up call. So I did have a spiritual awakening,” she continued.



She empathized with Moesha’s situation and added that transitioning from the world to Christ can be challenging. Wendy Shay described it as a big fight and a big switch. She said the process can be frustrating, but the right people around makes it easier to push on.

According to Wendy Shay, her new style is just an upgrade to her growing craft. She mentioned that it is standard for one’s craft to evolve as one grows in the art space. She said, “As you are growing, your sound should also be evolving. Everything about you should be growing.”



Wendy Shay just released a new album, The Shaying Star, which is available on all digital platforms.



