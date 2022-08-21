Bulldog stops pundit from bad-mouthing Tinny

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Bulldog has stopped movie producer and show host, Ola Micheal, from bad-mouthing Ghanaian rapper, Tinny, after he called Stonebwoy and Mercury Quaye a ‘bunch of fools’.



Speaking on the United Showbiz show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, Ola Micheal stated that Tinny was a bad person for being ungrateful after Stonebwoy paid an amount of money to get his confiscated car back to him.



In a rebuttal, Bulldog stood up for the rapper and said Tinny only acted out of anger. He was certain that if Tinny was called to ask how he feels, it will be a different story.



“Tinny is a good person but then anger can make you say things. I believe he was throwing shots and it affected Stonebwoy. When the issue happened he said, the guys in the studio are a bunch of fools.



“But then Abeiku went on to ask him and he said Stonebwoy who was there is also one. I agree he didn't do well. If you call Tinny right now, I'm sure he will say he did whatever he said out of anger. He is a human being and I know him because he is soft-hearted,” he said.



This comes after the entertainment pundit, disclosed that Tinny, wouldn't charge ¢2000 for a performance after the rapper called Stonebwoy ‘a fool’.



According to Bullgod, he has worked with Tinny in the past and he will charge more than GH¢¢2,000 for performances, hence, believes the money he received was to be used for a different purpose.











