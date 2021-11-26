Bulldog escapes ghastly motor accident at Adabraka

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has reportedly escaped unhurt in a ghastly motor accident which occurred in Adabraka.



It was alleged that a taxi rammed into his ‘Dodge’ vehicle at an intersection in the Adabraka township where he resides.



In a video making rounds on social media, the taxi was badly damaged, while Bulldog had his car door and headlights damaged.



The distressed taxi driver was seen sitting on the floor and Bulldog on the other hand was captured in the video, interacting with the police and mobbed by a crowd of spectators.



In the said video, some individuals were heard saying that, that particular intersection is a marked spot for numerous road accidents.



Meanwhile Bulldog is yet to publicly speak on the issue.



