Bulldog dares persons threatening him after 'Akufo-Addo booing' comments

Ghanaian entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Bulldog, has dared some government officials in the Akufo-Addo-led administration supposedly threatening to arrest him.



Speaking on the United Showbiz Show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, the outspoken pundit expressed that he supports the president being booed.



According to him, after his statement, he received several phone calls from some people at the presidency threatening to deal with him.



“They asked me if the booing was good and I supported it, I said yes it was good for them to boo the president," he said.



“After that, I got follow-up calls threatening me and more that they will jail me. I am telling them to watch me, they should jail me.



“You guys at the jubilee house or wherever, come and jail me. I swear…[pause]…come and jail me. Because of you guys, can’t we talk? Come and jail me. I am waiting for you,” he added.



Bulldog’s fury follows a booing incident that went down at the Global Citizen festival where the president wasn’t given the chance to start his speech on a good note and was met with an angry crowd that booed him to get off the stage.



A section of the crowd could be heard clapping and chanting "away, away" while thousands of patrons at the venue witnessed the Global Citizen Festival which had several local and international artistes performing.



While Akufo-Addo was being booed in Ghana, in the United States of America House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, was also being booed.







