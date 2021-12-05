Bulldog and A Plus clash over Stonebwoy’s UK concert

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Singer, Kwame A Plus, has clapped back at artiste manager and entertainment critic, Bulldog, for belittling Stonebwoy’s strides in the UK last month.



The two pundits who appeared on UTV’s flagship show, United Showbiz disagreed on whether Stonebwoy deserved praise for selling out the Indigo 02 at his recent show.



Saturday’s edition of United Showbiz saw the seasoned pundits delve into Wizkid’s 02 arena concert which saw him bring up Ghanaian singer King Promise on stage.



Wizkid’s gesture towards the Ghanaian and his successful concert received praise from the pundits.



The host of the program, Nana Ama McBrown, drew attention to the fact that Stonebwoy also filled the Indigo 02 last month and deserve commendation.



Although Bulldog commended Stonebwoy, he stated that there is nothing spectacular about the achievement because Ghanaian artistes have been selling out that arena for years.



Kwame A Plus quickly clapped back at Bulldog reminding him of how his artiste Shatta Wale, struggled to fill a smaller venue at a show he once organized at Nsawam, Ghana.



