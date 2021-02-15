Bukom Banku proposes to Queen Peezy on Valentine's Day.

Entertainment of Monday, 15 February 2021
Source: svtvafrica.com
Having confirmed their relationship status on SVTV Africa, boxer, Bukom Banku has officially proposed marriage to Lady Blue AKA Queen Peezy.
In a video sighted on SVTV Africa’s YouTube channel, Bukom Banku expressed his love for Lady blue promising her marriage.
”Baby, I want to give you a promise. This is your promise (ring). I love you, ” Bukom said.
A couple of weeks ago, Lady Blue stated that she wouldn't mind becoming Bukom Banku’s fourth wife because she loves him dearly.
Queen Peezy however dropped her debut single; ’obroni pete’. The song is a letter directed to her ex-boyfriend Patapaa for ditching her for a white lady.
In the song, she details how Patapaa who she regarded as a best friend abandoned her for ’obroni pete.’