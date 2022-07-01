Building a career of controversy is outmoded’ - Nero-X

Entertainment of Friday, 1 July 2022

Fast-rising Ghanaian Highlife musician, Joseph Nkrumah Buabeng, popularly known as Nero X has said it is outmoded for a musician to build a career and stay relevant in the music industry with controversies.



In an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, Nero-X explained that although in the past some celebrities have sustained and built careers of controversies and lyrical beefs, that strategy is no longer effective because the Ghana music industry is now very competitive and an artiste has to do more than causing commotion to stay relevant.



The ‘Yawa Dey’ singer mentioned that the strategy of promoting songs with lyrical beefs kills the longevity of songs. He prefers to allow his good works and good music to sell him.



“There is no way I will create something controversial to trend either to promote a song or make myself popular. I prefer my works do the talking for me to sell my music and push my brand. This is because when controversy is the reason my song is trending, it will quickly fade away as soon the story loses its relevance and then what becomes of the song and me? A good song always speaks for itself. Kofi Kinaata’s songs top charts but have he ever been mixed up in negative or controversial news,” he explained.



Touching on his absence from the music scene for a while now. Nero-X noted that he was occupied with other equally important projects.



He said, “Sometimes, you need to take a break, pursue other things to learn new skills. Whiles at that, I was keenly monitoring things to help me come back stronger. At the moment, I’m ready with a new single titled Shame featuring Kweku Darlington”.



