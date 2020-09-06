Entertainment of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Building 3 ultra-modern recording studios was Fancy Gadam’s idea – Bawumia

Musician, Fancy Gadam

Tamale’s biggest music act, Fancy Gadam born Mujahid Ahmed Bello inspired the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to consider building 3 ultra-modern music recording studios in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western Regions to support players in the creative arts industry.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who revealed this in a radio interview in Tamale as part of his 10-day tour of the north, disclosed that the matter came up while having a discussion with the musician.



“The decision to build the recording studios was an idea by Fancy Gadam while we were having a discussion. I realized it was a very laudable idea considering how music has transformed in the north and then I thought we could prioritize it with the studios” he revealed.



The Akufo-Addo led-administration wants Ghanaian music to be professionally produced and also meet international standards.



It is to offer the brilliant array of multi-talented artistes the platform to unearth their skills with an affordable and professional recording studio in a flexible environment, allowing all the chance to step up and take musical careers to the next level



At the recent launch of the NPP manifesto, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said the Party sees the Creative Arts industry as a major growth pole with so many talents, which have been bedeviled with access to studios due to lack of capital, hence their determined to address the challenge accordingly.



Aimed at creating jobs and empowering the people especially the youth with interest, the facility will offer a renting space for their recordings.



The Party also assured of the completion of Kumasi theatre, and commence construction of new ones in Takoradi and Tamale.



In addition to that, Dr Bawumia said the Creative Arts Fund would be considered as part of the Creative Arts Bill that has been passed by Cabinet and would soon be put before parliament.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.