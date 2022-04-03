Build lasting, healthy relationships with colleagues – Yaw Tog advises

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Musician Yaw Tog has advised young artistes to work at building lasting relationships with their colleagues.



According to him, these relationships built over a period will reap long-lasting benefits for the artistes.



He believes that a well-built relationship can open doors of opportunities for the artiste and makes it easier to work on projects together.



“One thing I will say is that there is the need for artistes to build relationships. If you don’t have relationships then when you contact colleagues for a project it will be purely business and that doesn’t help.



Joey B reached out to me and gave me an education on the industry and how I need to carry myself. We have a very good relationship. He spoke to me about his music and our vibe so when we met the connection was there already,” he said.



On how to deal with social media trolls, the artiste indicated that he does not spend most of his time on various platforms because there is no love on the internet.



Yaw Tog says he has learnt from how the older artiste responds to trolls by not giving them the opportunity of answering them because the best way is to ignore them completely.