Budding talent, Nana Funye slates August 3 for video launch

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: Nicholas Akussah, contributor

Hiplife artiste and young budding talent, Nana Funye is set to thrill music lovers with the launch of two music videos set for 3rd August, 2021.



This is going to be his first video launch which will feature two songs "Noko" and "Finally" - which are on his EP.



His breakthrough on the music scene was a song which made waves in Ghana when it was released two years ago. The track titled "Jonkies" was released in 2019 and featured Gasmilla.



Funye's EP, Love and Money, which has five hit tracks is also set to be released later this month.



"Noko" ft Romeo Swag, "Banku K3 Shitor", "Apaal3wa", "Money" and "Finally" are all songs on the EP.



According to the Artist, his determination is set beyond the borders of the country.



"I am praying for a bigger platform to show Ghana my real art. I want my name to be a household one and the fact to be established that I am very good in performance," he said.



Speaking on his journey as a musician, Nana Funye described it as a huge task: "It has been so tough for me, finding my sound but with determination and constant practice and learning, I am getting there."



He added: "I want to tell my followers and Ghanaians to keep supporting the brand and I have a lot of juicy stuffs for them."



The event is expected to take place at Zero Club, at Dansoman, 8pm on the set date.