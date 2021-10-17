Brother Sammy to perform at Vienna City, Teflon in December

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian gospel singer, Brother Sammy, has disclosed that he intends to perform at some two popular nightclubs this December.



According to Brother Sammy, he will be storming the two venues in Kumasi to preach the gospel.



The gospel minister said people may have problems with his choice of venue but that is the task given to him by God.



“I want to change the face of soul winning. Where the youth have got to in Ghana, there is the need for rigorous work to be done to ensure that they are saved so that is what I will be doing henceforth. That's a direction from God. Where you don’t expect me to be, that’s where I will be. I'm planning to go to Vienna City and Teflon this December," he stated in a discussion with UTV'S United Showbiz.



He added that it is about time Christians changed their style of evangelism and rather adopt new ways of winning souls for God.



