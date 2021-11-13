Brother Sammy releases remix version of Cecilia Marfo's 'Wa Shawa Say'

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 November 2021

• Brother Sammy releases remix of Cecilia Marfo's popular 'Wha Shawa Say' video



• Cecilia Marfo 'murders' 'What Shall I Say Unto the Lord' lyrics



• Ghanaians troll Cecilia Marfo for singing wrong lyrics of an English song





Gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has released a remix version of fellow gospel artiste, Cecilia Marfo's viral 'Wha sha way say' lyrics gone wrong song.



Cecilia has been in the trends for the past few weeks after a video of her singing the wrong lyrics of popular gospel song 'What Shall I Say Unto The Lord' popped up on the internet.



The 'Afunumuba' hitmaker has been dragged on social media with others recreating her lyrical blunder.



Some sound engineers have also mixed the 18-second video to produce a ridiculous song that has gone viral in recent days.



Bro Sammy who initially mimicked his colleague in a tik tok video has gone on to create a remix version titled 'Wa shawa say'.



He released the audio slide of the track on Friday, November 12 via his YouTube channel which has over 2,000 views already.



