Broken heart issues must be taken seriously, it’s no joke – Helen Asante

Entertainment of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Helen Asante has called for more attention into issues relating to ‘broken heart’ as according to her it is the number one cause of depression and serious heart attacks in the country.



The actress has bemoaned how emotional issues have been taken lightly in the country adding that people who are not mentally strong to handle such instances often end up in psychiatric homes.



“In Ghana we take emotional issues lightly and it’s not. Broken heart which often leads to depression and petty anxiety issues must be taken seriously in this country. It’s not easy and it takes a toll on you. How about other women who have gone through that and haven’t had any form of support? Most of them have landed in psychiatric hospitals. Even if you are a married woman and you hear that your husband is cheating on you or another girl is trying to take your husband away from you, that instant pain you feel in there can lead to heart attack,” She told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



Recounting her first experience, Helen said she was completely shattered and broken.



The actress said she dated a married man for several years without knowing.



“I remember when I had my first heartbreak, I didn’t know what to do but thank God I had friends around that I could talk to. One thing about me is that when I cry and talk about something, no matter how many times I repeat it, I just let it go eventually. That’s just how I release. In my case, it was cheating and lies. He was actually married and didn’t tell me. Our relationship was a long distance one and we used to communicate everyday especially through skype. I Skype with him everywhere, even when he is at his mum’s house and there were no traces of another woman. So I wondered how. I later discovered that it is easy for such people to cheat because most often their wives work multiple shifts so it’s possible,” she recounted



“Naturally men are liars. Women play all sorts of game but men are liars. I Just recently I went through another and I said to myself oh no. not again,” Helen continued



