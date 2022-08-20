You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 20Article 1606478

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

British High Commissioner names her goat gift, 'Light soup'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson (squatting third right) The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson (squatting third right)

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, has been gifted a goat by the people of the Northern Region.

The High Commissioner has been touring parts of Northern Ghana.

In a tweet on Wednesday, 17 August 2022, the High Commissioner said: “I was gifted a goat".

"Its name will be 'Light Soup'”.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment