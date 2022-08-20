British High Commissioner names her goat gift, 'Light soup'

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 August 2022
Source: classfmonline.com
The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, has been gifted a goat by the people of the Northern Region.
The High Commissioner has been touring parts of Northern Ghana.
In a tweet on Wednesday, 17 August 2022, the High Commissioner said: “I was gifted a goat".
"Its name will be 'Light Soup'”.
